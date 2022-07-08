Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY opened at $32.95 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.