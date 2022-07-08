David J Yvars Group Has $846,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David J Yvars Group reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,582,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $261,000. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,254.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2,549.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

