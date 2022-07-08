DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

