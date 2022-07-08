Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.32. 3,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,369,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Specifically, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,882 shares of company stock worth $1,117,840 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

