DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $302.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

