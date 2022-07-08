De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC) Trading Up 5.8%

The De-SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:DSPC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on De-SPAC ETF (DSPC)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for De-SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De-SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.