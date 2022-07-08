Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of DCTH opened at $4.00 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $116,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

