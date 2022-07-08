Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Shares of DVN opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,888. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

