Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 1.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as low as $207.42 and last traded at $207.46. 1,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.58.

DDS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.64%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

