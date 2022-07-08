DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DLO opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.56 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter worth approximately $57,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

