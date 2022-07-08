Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 28.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

