Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.03.

DRETF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of DRETF opened at $14.87 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

