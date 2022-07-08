DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.83. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 270.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.89%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders bought 186,911 shares of company stock valued at $73,686. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 20.9% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 10.0% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in DURECT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

