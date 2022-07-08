Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at $1,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

