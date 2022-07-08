Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) & Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mission Valley Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Dividends

Mission Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $2.30 million N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana $97.52 million 1.35 $14.42 million $1.70 11.56

Eagle Bancorp Montana has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 12.04% 7.52% 0.80%

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates 23 full-service branches, 1 community banking office, and 25 automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

