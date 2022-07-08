Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.