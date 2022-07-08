East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,857,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $111,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,909,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $42,620,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

