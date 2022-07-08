Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Eastern has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.