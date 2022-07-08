Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ETN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

ETN opened at $129.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. Eaton has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Eaton by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in Eaton by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Eaton by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

