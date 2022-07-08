Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Trading Up 4.8%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Ebara Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBCOY)

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

