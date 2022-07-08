Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Head to Head Analysis

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Edible Garden and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -2.87% -2.13% -1.53%

This table compares Edible Garden and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International $268.02 million 0.95 -$9.08 million ($0.09) -32.00

Edible Garden has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Village Farms International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Village Farms International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Edible Garden and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edible Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 1 3 0 2.75

Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 347.34%. Given Village Farms International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Edible Garden.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Edible Garden on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden (Get Rating)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Village Farms International (Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

