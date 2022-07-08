Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Trading Up 6.6%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 61,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 111,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

