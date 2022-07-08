Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.71 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ekso Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

