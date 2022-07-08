Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.71 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ekso Bionics (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.