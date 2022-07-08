Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Electromed stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29. Electromed has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

