Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FCX opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,799 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 92,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

