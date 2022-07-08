ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 1,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.