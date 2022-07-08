Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

