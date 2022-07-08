Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

EVK opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.29. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

