Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,968 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

