Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,968 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $268.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

