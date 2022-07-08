Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

NYSE:ES opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

