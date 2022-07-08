Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Adam Kaye Buys 100,000 Shares

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) insider Adam Kaye bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($127,149.43).

Shares of EMAN opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.28) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.77. The stock has a market cap of £96.19 million and a PE ratio of -17.58. Everyman Media Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 158 ($1.91).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($2.97) target price on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

