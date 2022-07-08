Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

