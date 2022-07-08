Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Financial Survey

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions -10.15% -13.36% -9.58%

2.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.9% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Stabilis Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stabilis Solutions $77.17 million 0.98 -$7.80 million ($0.47) -8.84

Excelerate Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stabilis Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Excelerate Energy and Stabilis Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stabilis Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus price target of 32.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. Stabilis Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.65%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Excelerate Energy.

Summary

Stabilis Solutions beats Excelerate Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

