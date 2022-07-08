Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Shares of FN opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.94. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

