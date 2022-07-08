Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
FANH opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
