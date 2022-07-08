Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fanhua from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Fanhua alerts:

FANH opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Fanhua has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,719,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after acquiring an additional 163,322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fanhua by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.