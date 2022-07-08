Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

