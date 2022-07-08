Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

