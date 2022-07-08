Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

