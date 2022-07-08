FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $298.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

FDX opened at $231.35 on Tuesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

