FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

