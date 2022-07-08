FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.
FedNat Company Profile (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.