Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Holdings Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

