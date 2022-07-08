Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,997 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 121,237 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 700,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of WOOF opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petco Health and Wellness (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.