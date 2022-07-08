Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.31. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,972 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

