Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 15,058 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

