Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 296.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,618 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $18.06 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $46.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

