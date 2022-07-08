Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 748 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Timken were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

