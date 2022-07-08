Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Timken were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $10,807,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Timken by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 773,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 103,277 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $4,435,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $80.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

