Financial Contrast: Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Starry Group are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A Starry Group N/A -143.92% 3.23%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Starry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Starry Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Starry Group has a consensus price target of $9.64, indicating a potential upside of 130.14%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and Starry Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom $5.23 billion 0.11 $229.04 million N/A N/A Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart intercom, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services. It also offers antivirus solutions; Wi-Fi 2.0 platform; corporate TV's; virtual BX; toll-free calling 8-800; Game-RT-X routers; IT solutions for municipal solid waste management; video surveillance services; and VDI/VDC and cyber security services. In addition, the company offers NVIDIA, a cloud gaming service; Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; R&D; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; telecommunication and IT consulting; and engages in leasing of equipment, communication equipment manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Starry Group (Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

