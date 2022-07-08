Financial Survey: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vericel and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vericel presently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.15%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.48%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Vericel.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and Vaxcyte’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $156.18 million 8.35 -$7.47 million ($0.25) -110.76 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$100.08 million ($2.19) -10.92

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxcyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -7.15% -6.93% -4.85% Vaxcyte N/A -37.23% -32.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericel beats Vaxcyte on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. Its preapproval stage product is NexoBrid, a registration-stage biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

